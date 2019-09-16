78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Virginia Street home considered total loss after overnight fire

Monday, September 16 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a home is a considered a total loss after an overnight fire.

The blaze was reported around 3:12 a.m. Monday at a home at the corner of Virginia Street and East Harrison Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vacant home engulfed in flames.

Crews protected an adjacent home that had begun to smolder due to the intense heat. Firefighters were able to save that home.

The home where the fire started was destroyed. Officials say the case of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. 

