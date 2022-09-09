69°
Vigil held for family among boat sinking victims
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - A prayer vigil is being held in an Indianapolis church for members of a family that lost nine of its members when a sightseeing boat on a Missouri lake capsized, killing 17 people.
Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to show their support for the Coleman family.
The Rev. Carl Liggins Sr. says the vigil is being held to be source of encouragement and support for Tia Coleman. Coleman survived the duck boat's sinking at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Her husband and three of her children were among her family members who died.
During the vigil, Liggins noted a 13-year-old nephew of Tia Coleman survived and said "we need to praise God for him.'"
An investigation will look at whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard-issued limitations by venturing into the water Thursday as thunderstorms threatened and struck the region.
