Videos show state agencies working to clear I-20 as winter storm effects linger in North Louisiana

RUSTON — As the effects of a winter storm linger in northern Louisiana, state agencies worked Tuesday morning to clear roadways and help residents in need.

Videos posted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development show crews clearing snow and ice from I-20 in areas near Lincoln and Ouachita parishes.

Louisiana State Police said it is working with the DOTD and the Louisiana National Guard to help drivers affected by the icy conditions.

"Troopers are conducting personal welfare checks, delivering donated supplies, and escorting motorists off the interstate to gas stations or shelters using ATVs and State Police units," LSP said.

To move stalled 18-wheelers, the National Guard brought out its "heavy-duty wreckers."

Officials urged motorists in the northern part of the state to avoid I-20.

LSP said residents can visit this link for information on warming shelters and supplies.