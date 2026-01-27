Latest Weather Blog
Videos show state agencies working to clear I-20 as winter storm effects linger in North Louisiana
RUSTON — As the effects of a winter storm linger in northern Louisiana, state agencies worked Tuesday morning to clear roadways and help residents in need.
Videos posted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development show crews clearing snow and ice from I-20 in areas near Lincoln and Ouachita parishes.
Louisiana State Police said it is working with the DOTD and the Louisiana National Guard to help drivers affected by the icy conditions.
"Troopers are conducting personal welfare checks, delivering donated supplies, and escorting motorists off the interstate to gas stations or shelters using ATVs and State Police units," LSP said.
To move stalled 18-wheelers, the National Guard brought out its "heavy-duty wreckers."
Officials urged motorists in the northern part of the state to avoid I-20.
Trending News
LSP said residents can visit this link for information on warming shelters and supplies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after being shot in back along Jetson...
-
Southern University Ag Center hosting 4th Annual Boots and Bling Affair
-
Iberville Parish officials ask residents limit water only to essential uses
-
Early voting for special election to decide new District 60 legislator resumes...
-
REPORT: Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU