Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing Wilson Police assistant chief

2 hours 58 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 2:55 PM January 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WILSON - A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing the Wilson Police assistant chief. 

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Assistant Chief Tyronne Lamarcus “TK” Kilbourne, Jr., was stabbed shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23. 

Wilson Police Chief Kenneth Stewart told WBRZ that Kilbourne was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.

The sheriff's office said Kilbourne was stabbed by either a former or current girlfriend who caught him in bed with another woman. 

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tameka Rachelle Armstead for one count of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault of a dating partner. 

Bond has not been set. 

