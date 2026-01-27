48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University Ag Center hosting 4th Annual Boots and Bling Affair

2 hours 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 1:02 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University's Ag Center will host its 4th annual Boots and Bling Affair.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Livestock program for the Livestock show. Entertainment will be Zydeco artist Chris Audoin.

The event, held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, will be Saturday, Jan. 31, from 7 p.m. until midnight. General Admission tickets are $45. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days