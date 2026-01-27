Latest Weather Blog
Shooting involving Border Patrol leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border
One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.
The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told the Arizona Daily Star.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.
The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.
“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.
Trending News
The Associated Press left messages seeking comment with both level-one trauma center hospitals in Tucson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after being shot in back along Jetson...
-
Southern University Ag Center hosting 4th Annual Boots and Bling Affair
-
Iberville Parish officials ask residents limit water only to essential uses
-
Early voting for special election to decide new District 60 legislator resumes...
-
REPORT: Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU