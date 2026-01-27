45°
Early voting for special election to decide new District 60 legislator resumes after weather postponed it

1 hour 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 10:37 AM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Feb. 7 special election resumed Tuesday after being suspended on Monday following sub-freezing weather closing government buildings. 

In Iberville and Assumption parishes, voters will decide between Brad Daigle and Chasity Martinez for the vacant District 60 seat in the state legislature.

Chad Brown resigned from the seat in November after he was appointed as Commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. 

Early voting ends Friday. 

Click here to learn where you can vote early.

