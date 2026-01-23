Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Viola Davis is shooting her next movie in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Business Report wrote Friday.
According to Business Report, who spoke to New Orleans location scout Stephen LeBlanc, the Amazon MGM Studios thriller "Ally Clark" will shoot in the capital city.
Davis, the Oscar-winning actress known for roles in "Fences," "The Help," "Widows" and the television series "How to Get Away with Murder," will star as Ally Clark, an investigator who looks into an international conglomerate following the suspicious death of a close friend.
According to a synopsis, the film will span the peaks of Alaska, the halls of Washington, D.C. and the bayous of Louisiana.
The film, set to shoot between April and June, is being directed by Phillip Noyce, best known for 1992’s Patriot Games starring Harrison Ford and 2010’s Salt starring Angelina Jolie.
