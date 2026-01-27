24°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team put together a convincing second half of play against Florida to beat the Gators 89-60 on Monday night in the Maravich Center.
LSU surged in the second half both offensively and defensively to take control of a game that was pretty even in the first two quarters of play.
The Tigers got big efforts from a pair of guards as Jada Richard and Milaysia Fulwiley led the way for LSU with 20 and 15 points respectively.
Trending News
LSU will be back in action again on Thursday when they host Arkansas at home in the Maravich Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Democratic leaders gather to discuss firsthand accounts of ICE's Operation Catahoula...
-
Juvenile injured in crash near Hollywood Street and North Foster Drive
-
Bus used for LSU Basketball slides off the road in Arkansas
-
Emergency officials: Don't travel in northern Louisiana; stay warm wherever you are
-
Third person dies from winter weather-related causes, LDH says
Sports Video
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School