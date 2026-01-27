Latest Weather Blog
Man denied bond after allegedly killing two people, setting car on fire
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of killing two people and setting a car on fire, among other charges, was denied bond at a court hearing on Tuesday.
Jemile Causey, 19, faces charges in two separate homicides.
Causey and three others were arrested on Jan. 24 for allegedly killing 17-year-old E'myrie Walker on Jan. 10. He also allegedly killed Kyron Carter Sr. along Tennessee Street in October 2025 before he and three others torched the car that was used.
In total, Causey faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, three counts of delinquency to juveniles, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of arson.
His next court date was set for May 21.
