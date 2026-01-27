20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after being shot in back along Jetson Avenue in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE — A 20-year-old man was shot in the back in Plaquemine and airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ.

Stassi said that the shooting happened after 10 p.m. on Monday along Jetson Avenue near King Street. According to the sheriff, the man was shot near his spine.

He is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, Stassi added.

Deputies will likely arrest a suspect on second-degree murder charges Tuesday afternoon, Stassi said.