VIDEO: Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal

2 hours 25 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 October 01, 2019 8:28 PM October 01, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW YORK - Shocking video posted on Instagram shows a woman brazenly walking up to a lion after climbing into the big cats' enclosure at the Bronx Zoo, and zoo officials are in an uproar.

The unidentified woman walks within just a few feet of a male lion. The video shows her doing a dance and waving at the animal. 

She left the enclosure uninjured. 

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a zoo spokesperson said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

