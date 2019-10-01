VIDEO: Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal

NEW YORK - Shocking video posted on Instagram shows a woman brazenly walking up to a lion after climbing into the big cats' enclosure at the Bronx Zoo, and zoo officials are in an uproar.

The unidentified woman walks within just a few feet of a male lion. The video shows her doing a dance and waving at the animal.

She left the enclosure uninjured.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a zoo spokesperson said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."