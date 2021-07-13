78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Truck carrying 14,000 gallons of diesel and gas hits median, explodes

3 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 3:53 PM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

TROY, Mich. - A large fuel tanker ran into a concrete barrier and exploded along a Michigan highway.

The Troy Fire Department and police are investigating the accident, which happened at 1:15 p.m. July 12 on I-75.

The video shows the tanker truck carrying over 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel veering into a concrete barrier across the three-lane highway. The truck struck the center wall of the median and immediately burst into flames.

A car was behind the tanker but slowed down and avoided the accident. Police say the truck driver was able to escape from the cab and is not seriously injured.

Troy Fire Department said the truck was on fire for over two hours, and they had to use foam instead of water to extinguish the flames.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days