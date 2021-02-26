VIDEO: Thief takes food delivery driver's car in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS - A brazen thief stole a delivery driver's car after she left it idling while she brought food to a house in a suburban New Orleans neighborhood.

Video captured on the customer's front door camera shows the entire thing unfolded in a matter of seconds Thursday evening.

In that video, the driver is seen walking away from her car with food in hand. Before she can even make it to the home's front door, an SUV pulls up alongside her car. A man then jumps out of the vehicle and climbs into the driver's seat of the delivery worker's car before speeding off.

The worker turns around in time to see the thief jump into her car but is too late to keep him from driving away.

Authorities are still working to identify suspects in the theft.