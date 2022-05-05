Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Students ticketed after brawl breaks out in Central High cafeteria
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a large fight that broke out at Central High School on Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said six are facing charges after the brawl, which was caught on video later posted to social media. Those videos showed a crowd of students gathered in circles as some traded blows in the school cafeteria.
The school sent a notice to parents Thursday alerting them that the campus was temporarily locked down.
The six students ticketed were cited for disturbing the peace.
The Central school system released the following statement Thursday afternoon.
Earlier today, an altercation took place between a few students at Central High School. The School Resource Officer, administration, and staff immediately handled the situation. Additional law enforcement support was requested to safely resolve and address the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, students were sent to class and a lockdown of the campus was initiated. Once the campus was clear, the lockdown was lifted and students returned to normal operations.
The Central Community School System expects the highest standards of student behavior. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. The events of today are unacceptable and do not reflect the values and standards of our school system and our community.
