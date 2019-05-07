81°
VIDEO: Snake pops out of wall, attacks man as he enters home
LAWTON, OK - A doorbell camera captured the shocking moment a snake sprung out from hiding a bit a man in the face.
The video posted by Mashawn Copeland shows a family friend walking up to the front door of his father's home. As that person opens the door, a large snake appears in the frame and seemingly strikes him in the face.
The man runs into the home, telling the occupants he needs to be rushed to a hospital. Other videos show individuals striking the serpent with a hammer and pulling it away from the house.
Though it's still unclear what kind of snake attacked the man, Copeland says he is expected to be OK.
