Video shows police making protest arrest at home in 2016

This article is from 2016 and is not related to a current, ongoing situation. This story was been shared by some people on social media in May 2020 but does not reflect a current report.

BATON ROUGE - A woman who rents a home near Government Street yelled at police who went on private property to arrest protesters Sunday evening.

Protesters and police clashed as protesters apparently tried to make their way to I-110 via Government Street and side streets in the Beauregard Town area. People held signs and yelled at police as passing cars' horns honked.

The protests were related to on-going rallies concerning the shooting death of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge Police Tuesday.

At one point, law enforcement entered private property in the 600 block of East Boulevard and arrested protesters. People at the property yelled to police it was private property and they had no right to arrest people who had permission to be on the property.

Later, after officials announced as many as 48 people had been arrested in the area Sunday, people shared video with WBRZ showing the arrest.

The woman who lives at the home told CBS News in an interview posted on Twitter late Sunday night, she invited the protesters to her yard to get them out of the street.

"I was concerned for their safety," she said.

A check of the address showed the home is rented.

A police spokesperson said the protesters arrested on the property broke the law prior to running to the residence, so police went after them.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz