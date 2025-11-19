73°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows horses with riders going through Abbeville Walmart
ABBEVILLE - Video on social media showed horse riders going into an Abbeville Walmart on Sunday.
The video showed multiple riders inside the front area of the store near the in-store Subway.
Trending News
According to KADN, the incident is believed to be connected to a trail ride that ventured into the store and the Walmart intends to press charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Ag Center holds Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy
-
Louisiana man sentenced to decade in prison, ordered to pay $183K after...
-
WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help...
-
Baton Rouge man convicted on drug and gun charges sentenced to 15...
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...