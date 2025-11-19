Video shows horses with riders going through Abbeville Walmart

73°
Wednesday, November 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ABBEVILLE - Video on social media showed horse riders going into an Abbeville Walmart on Sunday.

The video showed multiple riders inside the front area of the store near the in-store Subway. 

According to KADN, the incident is believed to be connected to a trail ride that ventured into the store and the Walmart intends to press charges.

