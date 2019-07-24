87°
VIDEO: New Orleans police horse dances to 'Cupid Shuffle'

3 hours 11 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 July 24, 2019 1:59 PM July 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana police horse was captured on video showing a group of students some sweet dance moves.

NOPD mount Ace danced the 'Cupid Shuffle' earlier this week for students at Covered Kids Camp. The department said the 17-year-old Percheron/thoroughbred Gelding's skills include dancing and crowd control.

“Our mounted horses are just as important as our officers,” authorities said in a social media post. “We treat them with the same love and respect we do our other colleagues. They play a major role in deterring crime in the city of New Orleans.”

Police said the photogenic horse likes Jazz music and hanging out in the French Quarter.

