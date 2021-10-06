80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Man jumps through parked truck's open window and drives off while owner is filling tires

2 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 4:21 PM October 06, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A hooded man jumped through the passenger-side window of a truck and drove off while the owner was filling their tires.

WWL reported the heist happened Oct. 2 around 8 a.m. at a gas station in Algiers.

After the man jumped through the window, a maroon SUV pulled up on the other side of the truck and both of the vehicles pulled away from the gas station.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding this individual or this theft is asked to contact NOPD Detectives at 658-6045.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days