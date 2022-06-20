97°
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA draft with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez
NEW ORLEANS- Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with ESPN NBA reporter to talk about the NBA Draft on Thursday. As the New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to add another key piece to their already talented roster.
The Pels have the 8th pick in the draft, thanks to the Lakers and the Anthony Davis trade back in 2019. Lopez also breaks down Zion Williamson potential contract, and what to expect for the rest of the offseason.
As for LSU, Lopez believes Tigers forward Tari Eason will hear his name called during the first round, and Darius Days will find his way on a NBA roster.
