VIDEO: Lightning strike sparks Ponchatoula house fire

Wednesday, June 11 2025
By: Nathan Messina

PONCHATOULA — A family was displaced after a lightning strike set their home on fire during severe weather on Tuesday night. 

Nearby resident Luiz Macedo captured video showing the home on Dutch Lane suffering significant damage from the flames.

Ponchatoula Fire Department confirmed that all people and pets in the home got out with no injuries. 

