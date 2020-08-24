81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
VIDEO: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into psychic's office Monday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An uneventful Monday wasn't in the cards for a longtime fortune-telling business near I-10 after it ended up with a vehicle through its front wall.

Photos show a pick-up truck halfway inside the Psychic Room at the intersection of College Drive and Corporate late Monday afternoon. Authorities said no one was seriously hurt.

Police say the driver, 42-year-old Derek Lacombe, was arrested on charges of DWI and reckless operation.

Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident. 

