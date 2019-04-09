VIDEO: Crew escapes sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU

BATON ROUGE - The Coast Guard says members of a tugboat crew abandoned their vessel after it began sinking in the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon.

Video recorded by a passerby Thursday shows the sinking vessel in the river near LSU. Coast Guard officials confirm four crew members were rescued from the vessel, called the Michelle Anne.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles says it went under after hitting another boat's anchor chain.

A release from the US Coast Guard says as of Thursday night, the sunken vessel still hadn't been located.

Officials have confirmed an oil sheen in the water. Approximately 18,500 gallons of fuel were reportedly aboard the vessel when it went under. The news release says an unknown amount of oil spilled into the river.

The waterway reopened late Thursday night.

No injuries were reported.