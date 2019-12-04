VIDEO: Ascension authorities searching for two after botched ATM theft

GEISMAR– The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a bank.

The sheriff's office says the crime happened at the Bancorp South Bank on Highway 73 in Geismar around 3 a.m. Monday. The two were ultimately unsuccessful in removing the ATM and abandoned their vehicle, which was a stolen 2000 GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information related to the attempted theft is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.