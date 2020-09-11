79°
VIDEO: 18-wheeler plows through traffic on crowded interstate in California

2 hours 1 minute 51 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 6:22 PM September 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SACRAMENTO - Terrifying video of an 18-wheeler plowing through nine cars on a busy interstate was captured in California.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 5 in Sacramento. 

Footage captured by a camera on a passing Tesla vehicle shows the moment the semi crashed into the vehicles in front of it. The truck did not slow down until after it tipped over another vehicle.

One man, 39-year-old Joel Broussard, was the driver of a red Chrysler rear-ended by the big rig and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the truck to ram into the other vehicles.

