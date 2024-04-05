Victim says Baker School System failed in handling her, others' abuse

BAKER - A woman says she is also a victim of sexual misconduct by a Baker School System employee who was recently arrested.

Antonia Caine was the principal at Baker Middle School up until last fall when the school system did not renew her contract. She says around the time she left, she had an encounter with a colleague that haunts her to this day.

"He touched my shoulder, then each time he would go down, he touched my back and he touched my butt," said Caine.

According to an arrest warrant from Baker City Police, last month an incident between two Baker School System employees took place at the Baker School Board warehouse. The victim says 58-year-old Rodney Craig asked her to "fool around," pressed his body and genitals up against her, then grabbed himself.

Caine says she had several disturbing encounters with Craig at work and that they have been reported to the school system.

"I reported it in writing and in person," she said.

The incident from last month has also been reported to the Baker School Board, which according to court documents told the victim and Craig to avoid contact. However, it's noted in the arrest documents that Craig attempted to make contact with the victim by phone. The victim now has a protective order against Craig.

Craig's employment status is unclear. On Thursday, School Board President Joyce Burges told 2 On Your Side that Craig is on administrative leave. In an email to WBRZ, Superintendent James Stroder said he never told anyone Craig was placed on administrative leave. Stroder says it's an ongoing personnel matter and he is not allowed to comment.

As Caine recalls her experience, she says there are other victims.

"You just don't know who else has been affected by this man," she said.

Caine feels let down by the Baker School System and her community. She says the leadership has failed her and others.

"Anybody that allows this type of abuse and neglect to happen, it's timeout for that. We are in 2024!" she said.

According to the Baker School System website, Craig is listed as the Plant & Facilities Operations Technician. The arrest warrant states the Craig has been served with a copy of the victim's protective order. He faces one count of sexual battery.