Victim killed in Thursday shooting on Pocahontas Street identified

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim killed in a Thursday morning shooting on Pocahontas Street.

The 10:30 a.m. shooting left Leslie Bourgeois, 58, dead. She was found in a home on Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around Bourgeois' death.