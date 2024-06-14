88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim killed in Thursday shooting on Pocahontas Street identified

52 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 9:47 AM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim killed in a Thursday morning shooting on Pocahontas Street.

The 10:30 a.m. shooting left Leslie Bourgeois, 58, dead. She was found in a home on Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue.

Trending News

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around Bourgeois' death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days