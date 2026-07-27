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Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from Circle K in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies are attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing more than $7,000 worth of cigarettes from a Circle K in Prairieville.
According to deputies, around 10:20 p.m. on July 16, the two suspects entered a storage room of a Circle K along La. 73 and stole multiple cases of cigarettes valued at approximately $7,200.
The suspects were seen on surveillance video stealing from the store.
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