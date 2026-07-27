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Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from Circle K in Prairieville

48 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 10:16 AM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies are attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing more than $7,000 worth of cigarettes from a Circle K in Prairieville. 

According to deputies, around 10:20 p.m. on July 16, the two suspects entered a storage room of a Circle K along La. 73 and stole multiple cases of cigarettes valued at approximately $7,200. 

The suspects were seen on surveillance video stealing from the store. 

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