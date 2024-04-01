Victim in triple shooting had been suspected in 2022 double murder outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A man who was killed in a triple shooting early Monday morning had been previously arrested in a double murder outside of the Mall of Louisiana.

Demetriyon Grim, 23, was shot to death on 68th Avenue near Cambridge Street just before 2 a.m. on April 1, 2024. Grim had been the focus of multiple WBRZ reports, starting with his arrest in a 2022 double murder.

On Feb. 25, 2022, 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey and 18-year-old Donte Dorsey were gunned down in a car at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. Dorsey was a local rapper known as TrueBleeda. BRPD said two other people who were in the vehicle were hit, but survived.

Nearly two months later, BRPD arrested Grim on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Sources told WBRZ that Grim was a member of the 'Banks Town Mafia.' Police said at the time of his arrest, Grim was in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unrelated charges.

A grand jury examined the case and passed on indicting Grim. He was released in August 2022, but District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ his office planned to review the case again and pursue charges again.

After the shooting, BRPD said the double murder was likely retaliatory from different shootings — but did not disclose specifics.

"We know the situations that might have occurred most recently in the past, and [that] they may be retaliating against those other individuals who were involved in a particular incident," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Nearly six months before the mall shooting, Grim's 25-year-old brother Germorius Ferguson was shot in a targeted attack outside the home they shared along Lockhaven Avenue on Oct. 8, 2021. Ferguson was hospitalized after the shooting until he died in May 2022. Two weeks after Ferguson was shot, Grim's 23-year-old cousin Malecah Demoulin was shot to death in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn along Airline Highway.

Other families connected to the mall double murder have also had violent encounters.

Three weeks after Demoulin's murder, victim Clifton Lindsey's 16-year-old sister was killed in a shootout. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Lindsey's mother drove his brother, Tremayne Lindsey, and his sister, Tremiyah Lindsey, to a home in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. Deputies said Tremayne fired first, touching off a shootout. Tremiyah was killed and Tremayne was arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

In February, Tremayne Lindsey was arrested with a group of men who allegedly held up ATM technicians while they were fixing the machines and stole the cash. In arrest documents, officers said Lindsey was in the Bleeda gang that runs operations out of Glen Oaks.