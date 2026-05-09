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Crash blocks roadway on Highland Road near Woodleigh Drive

2 hours 48 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 10:05 AM May 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently responding to a crash on Highland Road that has left the roadway closed. 

According to the department, the crash has caused the road to be blocked near the intersection of Woodleigh Drive by the Observatory. 

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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