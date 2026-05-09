Crews work to clear fallen trees across the region as storms move through the capital area

LIVINGSTON — Several trees are down on roadways throughout the region as bad weather moves through the capital area on Saturday.

According to the Livingston Parish sheriff's Office, trees are down on Tyler Ballard Road near Abe Linder Road, La. 444 at Gum Swamp Road, South Satsuma Road, North of Perriloux Road and on La. 442 East of La. 43.

High water was also reported on Eden Church Road near North Park in Denham Springs. Authorities said the roadway is currently impassible.

Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.

The St. George Fire Department reported several trees down on roadways as well as multiple vehicle crashes due to the weather.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has received reports of downed trees and power lines on Whiskey Lane at Johns Lane in Tickfaw, Kohnke Hill Road at Monteleone Lane in Hammond and on Graves Road. There have also been reports of high water on La. 1061 from La. 440 to La. 1057 in the Wilmer/Kentwood area and on La. 51 south of Kentwood Brick, causing several vehicles to stall.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Weber City Road at Rip Duplessis Road was temporarily closed due to a downed tree.

Flash flooding caused by the thunderstorms is expected throughout several parishes, including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

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