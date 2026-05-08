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Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other structures threatened

2 hours 29 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 3:44 PM May 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana fire officials are working a fire in The Bluffs neighborhood, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials are currently working a fire at a house on Laurel Hill Lane that they believe is threatening nearby structures. Two people were inside and no injuries resulted from the fire.

The house is a total loss, officials confirmed.

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