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Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon

2 hours 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 1:33 PM May 08, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.

Dupty Director of Homeland Security in St. Bernard Parish said that the call came in around 12:53 p.m. with fire and sheriff's office officials coming to the scene around 1:10 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of West St. Bernard Highway were closed due to the fire. 

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It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. 

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