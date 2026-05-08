Several parts of capital area dealing with flooding after heavy storms

BATON ROUGE — Several areas in the capital region are experiencing flooding following a storm.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Eden Church Road near North Park in Denham Springs is impassible due to high water.

The sheriff's office said that it has received several high-water reports across the parish following the bad weather on Friday.

A section of Picardy Avenue is blocked off due to high water as heavy storms hit the capital city, according to the St. George Fire Department. St. George Fire also provided the following list of high water areas around 2:30 p.m.

Across Baton Rouge, many locations have reported flooding. One viewer showed a picture of Acadian Thruway from I-10 West flooded out around 2:20 p.m.

Video showed flooding at Government Street at South 16th Street in front of Electric Depot around 1:10 p.m.

Flooding could also be seen around the parking lots around 2:20 p.m. near Burbank Drive and Highland Road at LSU.

A car was seen stalled out on Scenic Highway around 2:55 p.m.

People could be seen trying to drive through a high water area along Perkins Road.

Additionally, WBRZ previously reported that EBR Schools' buses may be delayed due to the weather.