Two men killed, teenager hurt in 68th Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Jonathan William and 23-year-old Demetriyon Grim were shot to death on 68th Avenue near Cambridge Street just before 2 a.m. A 16-year-old female was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said suspects and motive are unknown at this time.