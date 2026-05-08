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Judicial committee says judge violated judicial ethics by making false statements about campaign rival
BATON ROUGE — A committee under the Louisiana Supreme Court said a candidate for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court violated judicial ethics by making a false statement about his campaign rival at the Baton Rouge Press Club.
At the event, 22nd Judicial District Judge William Burris claimed that his opponent, Judge Blair Downing Edwards, received a loan from Smitty's Supply a few years prior to the company's appearance before the judge at the First Circuit, where they won.
The Louisiana Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee said Edwards did not receive a loan but instead granted a mortgage to Big 4 Investments, which is a separate entity from Smitty's Supply.
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The committee found the false statement made by Burris to be in violation of Canon 7A of the Louisiana Code of Judicial Conduct, which states that a judge shall not knowingly make a false statement concerning the identity, qualifications, present position or other fact concerning an opponent.
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