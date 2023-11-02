37°
Victim in Friday night shooting succumbs to injuries

5 years 11 months 3 days ago Tuesday, November 28 2017 Nov 28, 2017 November 28, 2017 10:05 AM November 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google maps

BATON ROUGE- Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 30 Street around 6 p.m.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Keyonandre James. James suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to authorities. He later succumbed to his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time. Investigators believe the incident is possibly affiliated with narcotics.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

