Victim in Friday night shooting succumbs to injuries

Photo: Google maps

BATON ROUGE- Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 30 Street around 6 p.m.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Keyonandre James. James suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to authorities. He later succumbed to his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time. Investigators believe the incident is possibly affiliated with narcotics.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.