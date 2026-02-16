57°
Victim in fatal shooting along Goodwood Boulevard identified
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another injured following a fatal shooting along Goodwood Boulevard on Sunday evening.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 13400 block of Goodwood Boulevard near South Flannery Road, killing 43-year-old Joshua Young.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Young was originally the victim of a hit-and-run. Officers said Young followed the driver to Goodwood Boulevard, where the shooting occurred. Upon arrival, officers found Young dead in the grass.
A woman injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
