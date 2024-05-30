71°
Victim in early morning fatal shooting identified
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, 24-year-old Kristopher James was found suffering from a gunshot injury in the 9000 block of Scotland Avenue around 1 a.m. James was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information should call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
