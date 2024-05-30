71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim in early morning fatal shooting identified

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, August 31 2017 Aug 31, 2017 August 31, 2017 3:35 PM August 31, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, 24-year-old Kristopher James was found suffering from a gunshot injury in the 9000 block of Scotland Avenue around 1 a.m. James was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days