Victim in early morning fatal shooting identified

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, 24-year-old Kristopher James was found suffering from a gunshot injury in the 9000 block of Scotland Avenue around 1 a.m. James was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.