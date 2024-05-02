74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him

1 hour 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 10:33 PM May 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Two weeks after a major crash along Hooper Road in Central, a driver who was stuck underneath a semi-truck is out of the hospital. 

Driver Brandon Ray said he was heading through Central, trying to get to his house in Mississippi before nightfall when a truck swerved in his lane—causing him to flip his vehicle. 

Ray says during the nearly three hours of being trapped it was a stranger who helped him push through. 

"I just want to thank the first responders that came together and got me up out of there," he said.

Trending News

Ray had two surgeries and will have a third later this month to repair his leg. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days