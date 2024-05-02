Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him

CENTRAL - Two weeks after a major crash along Hooper Road in Central, a driver who was stuck underneath a semi-truck is out of the hospital.

Driver Brandon Ray said he was heading through Central, trying to get to his house in Mississippi before nightfall when a truck swerved in his lane—causing him to flip his vehicle.

Ray says during the nearly three hours of being trapped it was a stranger who helped him push through.

"I just want to thank the first responders that came together and got me up out of there," he said.

Ray had two surgeries and will have a third later this month to repair his leg.