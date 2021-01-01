Victim identified in fatal hit and run on Juban Road

DENHAM SPRINGS– Louisiana State Police are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash that left one person dead.

The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6 p.m. on Juban Road south of I-12. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Corey Peeples.

Authorities say Peeples was hit by a vehicle while walking down Juban. Investigators are looking for a blue Ford pickup truck, missing its drivers side mirror.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call State Police.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.