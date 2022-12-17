Victim follows suspect after hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman following a 2018 hit-and-run crash.

According to the arrest report, on March 19, 2018, the victim was sitting in traffic on Airline Highway when someone ran into the back of her vehicle. The driver was identified as Malia Wilson.

The the victim, and a witness, said Wilson told the woman they should pull over into a nearby gas station. Once at the spot, Wilson fled the scene.

Authorities say Wilson was seen weaving in and out of traffic as well as driving on the right-hand shoulder at a high rate of speed. The victim followed Wilson into Ascension Parish but was advised by 911 to pull into a business and wait for law enforcement. Authorities say the victim was able to get a description of the the vehicle Wilson was driving.

Through an investigation, authorities tracked down the vehicle involved in the crash. The owner said he let a friend, identified as Wilson, use the vehicle.

Wilson is facing several charges including hit-and-run, reckless operation, careless operation, and improper passing on the right shoulder.