Veterans Day Events List

Veterans Day Events List

9am-4pm, Veterans Day event at Ascension Parish Library will have a memorabilia display.

11am, Speech at Veterans Memorial Park.

11am-1pm, Veterans Day event at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.

12pm, Veterans Day event at Brusly Town Hall.

12pm, Veterans Day event will be held at the Museum of African American History

1:30pm-5pm, Veterans Day tribute at Iberville's veterans Memorial.

3pm, Veterans Day tribute at Redwood Cemetery

5pm, Veterans Day tribute at Baton Rouge Community College