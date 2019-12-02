51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Veteran Will and Grace actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

4 hours 59 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 December 01, 2019 7:04 PM December 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will and Grace,” has died.
 
Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.
 
Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will and Grace” from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.
 
Before “Will and Grace,” Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun” alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.
 
She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days