56°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle takes flight, lands atop flatbed trailer, pickup truck
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A vehicle traveling at high speed went airborne -- then landed atop a flatbed trailer and a pickup truck.
Slidell Police shared images of the "unusual" accident Tuesday afternoon.
The photos show the rear wheels of an Audi Q5 SUV resting on the trailer; the front half of the car on the damaged bed of a Ford F-250 that was pulling a camper.
Investigators said the elderly driver of the Audi reported a "rapid" acceleration, causing her to lose control and launching the vehicle into the air.
Trending News
Nobody was hurt. The crash is being investigated by the Slidell Police Department’s Traffic Division.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council continues budget hearings after Mayor Broome proposes financial plan for...
-
Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank struggling to keep up with growing demand...
-
Livingston Parish firefighters battling wildfire, portion of LA 63 shutdown
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day