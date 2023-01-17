69°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
Trending News
Deputies said anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Russell Gage, BR native and former Tiger, hurt during Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff game
-
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid...
-
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
-
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
-
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank...