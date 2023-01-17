Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.

Deputies said anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.