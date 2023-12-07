59°
Vehicle fire closes lanes on Siegen Lane near Rieger Rd.
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle on fire caused a road closure on Siegen Lane near Rieger Rd.
St. George Fire Department reported crews responded to the area and that the occupants of the vehicle made it out safely.
The cause of the fire and injuries have not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.
