59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle fire closes lanes on Siegen Lane near Rieger Rd.

3 hours 48 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2023 Dec 7, 2023 December 07, 2023 7:40 AM December 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle on fire caused a road closure on Siegen Lane near Rieger Rd.


St. George Fire Department reported crews responded to the area and that the occupants of the vehicle made it out safely.


The cause of the fire and injuries have not been identified at this time.

Trending News


This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days