Vehicle fire causes delays on I-12 in Livingston Parish

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 May 03, 2018 5:18 PM May 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- A burning car caused heavy delays on I-12 Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-12 near LA 447. The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m., but there is still heavy congestion in the area.

